Happy birthday to you, you and you: Three generations celebrate birthday on same day in east Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Against tremendous odds, a local family had three loved ones blowing out birthday candles on July 24.

According to a United States Census Bureau mathematician, the odds of three generations from one family being born on the same day are one in 133,225, but the Spurlock family beats the odds.

Johnny Spurlock was born on July 24, 1964.

Spurlock, the father of three girls, had Megan Spurlock-Wysopal, his second daughter, on his birthday in 1995.

‘’Funny enough, he always said when I was born he never had another birthday because you know it’s all about your kids on their birthday,” Megan said, “And so when I had RJ, I started to experience that, and now it’s all about RJ.

Although he has had to share his birthday since 1995, Johnny says sharing a birthday with his daughter and grandson has been nothing but joy.

‘’To watch my daughter’s birthdays, and her running around playing, opening gifts, and then to see him come along,” Spurlock said. And my little granddaughter and him here this past weekend celebrating, all of us celebrating, it’s just been a wonderful experience. Grandkids are, all of them are special, but to have one on your birthday is really a blessing and a special day for me,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock says him and his wife didn’t try to plan it to where his daughter came on his birthday. He says July is just a month his family loves.

‘’A lot of my family has birthdays in July. My mom, my granddaddy, three of my cousins, but none of us are on the same day. So, I had no idea that it might even have happen’'

With their birthday falling on a Monday this year they celebrated their birthdays on the weekend.

‘’And we usually have a water slide or something at a pool. Something that involves water because it’s so hot out in July, and we just now, it used to be singing Happy Birthday to me mainly, and sometimes we would throw in Johnny, And now it’s singing Happy Birthday to RJ mainly,” Spurlock-Wysopal said. “So like I said, I fully understand when it’s your kid, it’s your kids birthday which we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

