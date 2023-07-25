High School Football Media Days: Valley Edition

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Rams will look to carry their championship pedigree in basketball over to the gridiron this fall.

Led by head coach Adam Hunter, who enters his fourth season as head coach and 17th year with the Rams.

Several players who were a part of the undefeated championship team also happen to be key leaders for the Rams football team.

“We want that tradition and that winning to carry over. And these guys do an excellent job of it,” Adam Hunter, Valley Head Football coach said.

Coach Hunter says the team was on the cusp of being a pretty good football team last year and this year will look to get over the hump.

We’ve preached this offseason that we want to be champions, we want to win every day. We want to win every day you know we can’t worry about tomorrow.

Before this year, there were talks of consolidation with nearby high school Lafayette, but these players are looking to carry over their success to the new upcoming season.

“It felt great winning a state championship in basketball, I feel like we were working hard every practice. And in football practice, we were working hard too. So I feel like if we keep competing every day, we can end up winning a state championship in basketball too,” Cam Dooley, Valley Senior quarterback and safety.

“We all were just brothers, we had each other back and we know got each other through everything. And football, we just take that same thing out there and compete every day and be leaders just trying to win a state championship in football,” Jay Harper, Valley Senior cornerback, and receiver.

“In basketball, we just really, worked hard every day. We go at each other, so that’s all it was for real. We’ve been playing, each other since we were about in fourth grade. Just all grew up with each other, best of friends. The whole team, there was a reason, our whole team was a weapon it just wasn’t one guy, We could count on anybody to go get a bucket, play defense or just get dirty. So that’s all we needed, we had the power, and we always trust in God and just keep on winning, ” Ian Crim-Davis, Valley Senior safety, cornerback, and receiver said.

“All these people with me, I grew up with ‘em. So it was kinda like our chemistry and basketball were good. So I’m trying to take it to the football because I’m trying to be a leader for Coach Hunter,” Brandon Thomas, Valley Senior Receiver said.

The Rams are set to open up their season on August 25th, when they take on the Handley Tigers.

