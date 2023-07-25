Lots of heat this week but not much rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are settling back into slightly above average temperatures over the coming days as the heat moves in from the west. Don’t expect much rain to cool you off either.

Sun and some high clouds on this Tuesday. After some mid to upper 60s this morning, it will be hotter during the afternoon with highs between 93 and 96 degrees. Humidity is still tolerable with the heat index pretty close to the actual temperature. There is only a slight chance of a couple showers or storms coming in from the north.

Don't water in the middle of the day today or for the next several days with all this heat. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s early Wednesday. We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. A few random storms are possible during the afternoon, but rain coverage will be around 10 to maybe 20%. Humidity goes up a little each day from here.

A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We hold onto relatively low-end rain chances through the workweek and even for the start of the weekend. Highs each day climb into the mid 90s.

Hotter than average temperatures are going to set up shop most likely for quite some time. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There could be a little better chance for a few more showers and storms later in the weekend into early next week, but rainfall still doesn’t look significant. As a result, we’re likely kicking off our longest stretch of hot weather for the summer so far.

Hot and becoming muggier again over the coming days. No significant rain chances are in sight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

