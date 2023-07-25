Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mustard Skittles are now a thing, yes really

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.(MCCORMICK & CO, FRENCH'S)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new flavor is joining the Skittles’ rainbow.

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The collaboration is in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the new Skittle will only be available at French’s “Mustard Mobile” in select cities.

It’s making stops in Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 5.

Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package of the mustard-flavored Skittles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing near Double Churches Road.
77-year-old woman ID’d in fatal stabbing on Wedel Drive in Columbus
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus
One dead following shooting on Surrey Lane in Columbus
Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.
Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Heavy police presence on Wedgewood Ct
1 dead following stand-off on Wedgewood Ct. in Columbus

Latest News

Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps
FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.
Weight loss drugs may ‘paralyze’ stomach, according to reports
FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
Study finds climate change fingerprints on July heat waves in Europe, China and America
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ hits No. 1 on Billboard country chart after controversy