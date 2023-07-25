Police searching for suspect in deadly North Columbus stabbing on Wedel Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for the suspect in the deadly north Columbus shooting that killed a 77-year-old woman.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to reports of an assault in the 7200 block of Wedel Drive close to 6 p.m. on July 24.

Upon arrival at the scene, a 77-year-old victim, later identified as Lystra Lews, was found dead, lying in the home’s foyer, suffering multiple stab wounds.

CPD’s Violent Crimes Unit launched an investigation, which has led them to 26-year-old Gregory Wharton, Jr. as a suspect. Wharton, Jr. is described as being 5′9 and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with a white stripe and white sneakers, carrying a bookbag.

He is wanted by police for the following crimes,

Murder

Two counts of battery

Possession of a Knife during the commission of a crime

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Anyone with information on this murder suspect should contact Sgt. D. Danforth at 706-225-4299.

