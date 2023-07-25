Business Break
Two 16-year-olds charged with theft of property in Valley

Valley Police
Valley Police(Source: Valley Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM)- Charges are pending for four juveniles as officers investigate a theft of property case.

According to officials, July 24 at 9:45 p.m., officers were called to Walmart about four juveniles shoplifting. While searching for them, a fire had been started in the building.

The fire was extinguished, but the building was evacuated due to smoke.

One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Officials say that it was reported the four juveniles started the fire by firing a flare gun into a box of merchandise.

Three of the four were located and brought in for questioning.

Two 16-year-olds were charged with fourth degree theft of property, and then released to parents. The other were two 14-year-olds.

If anyone has any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

