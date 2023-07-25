West Central Health District hosting back to school vaccination event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The West Central Health District will host its Back-to-School Immunization Extravaganza Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27.

This event will provide opportunities for children to come and get updated on required vaccines before school starts.

“To accommodate the working parent so they can come in after work and bring their children in to get there vaccines up to date and for what ever they might need for back to school,” said Pamela Kirkland, Public Relations Coordinator.

A few of the departments participating include The Columbus Health Department, the Crisp County Health Department in Cordele, the Harris County Health Department, and the Sumter County Health department. They will be open until 7:00 p.m. each day of the event.

To find the full list of all the departments and the times click here.

No appointments are necessary, and payment by cash, credit, or debit card will be collected at the time of service. Many insurances will be accepted, including Medicaid and Peach Care.

Bring a shot record if you can.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.