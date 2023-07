LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange will host the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Moss and Wood Park Thursday, July 27.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be free and open to the public.

The ceremony will honor two men the park is named after, Reverend Dr. Otis Moss Jr. and Dr. Benjamin Wood.

Moss was a native of LaGrange and civil rights leader.

Moss rose to national and international prominence as a minister, lecturer, civic leader, and civic rights advocate. Son of a Troup County sharecropper who tried unsuccessfully to vote in 1946, Moss excelled at Morehouse College, became friends with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and organized lunch counter sit-ins in the 1950s. He pastored Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Troup County, then co-pastored Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church with Dr. M.L. King Sr., before moving to Cleveland, Ohio’s largest and most influential black Baptist church, Olivet Institutional. He retired in 2008 but continued leadership in church civil rights and social justice issues.

Dr. Benjamin Wood, was a black physician in LaGrange for more than 40 years.

A graduate of Fisk University, Dr. Wood received his medical training at Nashville’s Meharry Medical College, the South’s first medical school for people of color. Following additional training at Tuskegee Institute and Florida A&M University, he served patients in LaGrange and surrounding areas from 1927 until his death in 1970. Dr. Wood and his wife, Mrs. Mina Wood, were local community leaders and active in the National Medical Association, a professional organization established for Black physicians.

