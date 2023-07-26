Getting Even Hotter Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures were well into the 90s on Wednesday, and we expect the mid to upper 90s to continue through the end of the week. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out, and those that get one - or happen to be nearby a shower or storm - will get some much needed heat relief. For the weekend and early next week, the chance at a shower or thunderstorm will be a little higher, but our temperatures will remain very hot - in fact, we might see the highs climbing into the upper 90s more consistently as we head into next week. At the same time, the mugginess will be increasing across the area, pushing the ‘feels like’ temperatures well past 100 during the peak heating of the day during the afternoons and evenings. The morning lows will begin to climb over the next few mornings, and should stay generally in the mid and upper 70s through the weekend and next week - not providing much in the way of heat relief for us in the mornings either.

