Getting Even Hotter Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Very hot and steamy over the weekend. There could be a few more storms Sunday overall compared...
Very hot and steamy over the weekend. There could be a few more storms Sunday overall compared to Saturday as of now.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures were well into the 90s on Wednesday, and we expect the mid to upper 90s to continue through the end of the week. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out, and those that get one - or happen to be nearby a shower or storm - will get some much needed heat relief. For the weekend and early next week, the chance at a shower or thunderstorm will be a little higher, but our temperatures will remain very hot - in fact, we might see the highs climbing into the upper 90s more consistently as we head into next week. At the same time, the mugginess will be increasing across the area, pushing the ‘feels like’ temperatures well past 100 during the peak heating of the day during the afternoons and evenings. The morning lows will begin to climb over the next few mornings, and should stay generally in the mid and upper 70s through the weekend and next week - not providing much in the way of heat relief for us in the mornings either.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing near Double Churches Road.
Columbus police search for missing Columbus woman
Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Highs will be consistently in the mid 90s for the rest of the workweek with only a few storms...
Hotter than average temperatures are going to set up shop most likely for quite some time.
Don't water in the middle of the day today or for the next several days with all this heat.
