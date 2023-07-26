Business Break
Harris County School District receives grant to improve teaching profession

(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is receiving a grant from the Department of Education, hoping to improve its “Teaching as a Profession” program.

The program has seen a lot of progress at Harris County High School.

In May, 15 graduating seniors committed to pursuing education-related majors in college. The $10,000 grant will help the district sustain the program and ensure it will cater to students.

The district is one of 38 in the state receiving the grant.

