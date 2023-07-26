Longest stretch of summer heat so far this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Very little change in the day-to-day weather means we are settling into a hot and increasingly steamier pattern as the mugginess goes up. While a few storms will be around here and there, nothing widespread is in the forecast.

Highs will be consistently in the mid 90s for the rest of the workweek with only a few storms around each day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny to partly cloudy on this Wednesday. Hot and starting to get a bit more humid. Highs between 93 and 97 degrees, feeling like the upper 90s. A few random storms are possible later in the afternoon into the evening with rain coverage around 20%.

A few pop up storms are possible Wednesday PM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Lows will be in the low to mid 70s overnight into early Thursday and that will be followed by a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Hot and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like the upper 90s.

After a little break in the high humidity, it will start to feel muggier again over the coming days; the heat index returns to near 100 Friday and over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Highs stay in the mid 90s Friday and through the weekend. Even as the mugginess continues to rise giving us feels like temperatures around 100-102° during the hottest part of the day, rain coverage is around 20-30%. It might be a little higher Sunday into early next week.

Very hot and steamy over the weekend. There could be a few more storms Sunday overall compared to Saturday as of now. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Early next week is our best chance of widespread highs in the upper 90s perhaps even brushing the century mark in spots. Rain chances will are expected to be a little below average for a summertime day overall.

The heat isn't going anywhere over the next week to ten days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

