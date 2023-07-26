Muscogee County School District place final touches on school bus routes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reading, writing, and arithmetic, it’s all getting ready to start up again once the bell rings for students across the Chattahoochee Valley.

And in Muscogee County Schools, officials are getting ready and that means checking school buses and routes.

Muscogee County bus driver Chajuanna Johnson and Transportation Director Geoffrey Jackson, are taking a look at the buses ahead of the start of the school year.

“For pre-k to second grade, August 7th, and August 8th is everyone,” says Jackson.

With those dates coming up soon, they are checking buses thoroughly.

And most importantly checking routes to make sure drop off’s and pick up’s happen on time.

“We’re actually finishing up the routing this week, during verification next week, we will be doing our dry run’s which gives that driver the opportunity to work out and we can make those adjustments prior to the first day of school,” says Jackson.

“Parents should be aware, before school starts, what time their pick ups are,” says Johnson.

They want parents to properly register their little one to make sure no mistakes are made once buses start rolling.

“That’s why it’s important for the parent to register properly, that’s why it’s important for that child to be on that roster, and that’s why it’s important for that driver to know who those children are, and where they are so that we can prevent issues,” says Jackson.

“Know the times and know the bus numbers, and be on time, 5 minutes before is when they are supposed to be at their bus stops,” says Johnson.

For the parents who are concerned about children getting dropped off at the wrong location, there is an app for that.

“It basically shows the parent when that bus is in the radius zone, so it will allow them to know when the bus is close and when that child has been dropped off and picked up,” says Jackson.

They both say they are ready to get the buses moving and on the road.

“Enjoy the school year, let’s all work together, and we’ll be successful,” says Jackson.

The app you heard mentioned in the earlier is called stop finder, and they are hoping to launch the app by September of this year, it’s a great way to track your child to prevent the wrong drop off.

