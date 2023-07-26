Business Break
SaMarc Foundation: 2023 Sam Mitchell Basketball Camp continues

By Tony Reese
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Day two of the SaMarc Foundation: Sam Mitchell Basketball Camp tipped off early Tuesday morning on the campus of Columbus State.

Similar to day one student-athletes had the opportunity to come out and learn from a variety of basketball coaches with vast knowledge of the game.

Many campers say they have enjoyed their time so far.

“It’s really fun like it’s special, I never really do things. I do basketball, I’ve just never been at a camp like this. And it’s really fun because you get to like meet, different people of different ages and different schools,” Syniah Maddox, a 9th grader camper said.

“It’s a good environment to be in. I mean this is a place you come to get better, and there are so many people that help you and get better. So it’s a good spot,” Brooklyn Durden, a 6th grade camper said.

My favorite part is probably being able to be able to play with people I’ve never been able to play with like from different schools,” Taylor Tribble, an 8th grader said.

There are several coaches that have either played the game or coached. For one he says as a coach, he’s not just teaching lessons of the game, but also in life.

“Right now first and foremost listen, follow instructions, because that’s gonna be the key to their future. They’re going to have to listen to their coaches and they’re going to have to follow instructions. If they listen, they’re going to get better, they’re going to make their teammates better, and they’re going to have a much more enjoyable time playing this game,” Greg Hillman, camp coach, and former pro player said.

The campers also got the opportunity to meet, Dallas Maverick Forward Grant Williams, who happened to be a member of this same camp when he was younger.

“Sam Mitchell and Marc Upshaw were a huge part of my career growing up. I started in this camp when I was eight years old when I could barely dribble a basketball. And back then, they encouraged me to work hard, continue to grow. And on the scene nowadays, you see a lot of free tournaments and grassroots organizations, and I always look back to these moments you know. Coming back to this camp, year after year. Seeing different friends and growing and continuing to get better at my game. Seeing myself improve, seeing how I perform in camp. Fortunate to be at, because everyone really gave me a chance, and really believed in me. I think that’s all about opportunity and I’m thankful to have that,” Williams said.

Williams credits the SaMarc program as being one of the major factors that has influenced his career.

He just recently signed on to play for the Dallas Mavericks, after spending his last four years with the Boston Celtics.

The SaMarc camp will continue through Thursday.

