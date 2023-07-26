Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Small funnel cloud spotted over DC

A funnel cloud was visible over Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. (Chris Atkin/Weather Tracker/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Observant visitors to the area around the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon were treated to a unusual sight: the unmistakable shape of a funnel cloud extending diagonally from the sky and seemingly almost reaching the tip of the Capitol dome itself.

The funnel cloud never touched down on the ground and therefore can’t be classified as a tornado. There was no damage and no reports of any other funnel clouds in the area Tuesday. But a photo of the thin, wispy twister curving over the Capitol drew more than 1 million views on Twitter.

Although the area around Washington isn’t considered a tornado hotspot, small proto-twisters like the one Tuesday “certainly do happen sometimes,” said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

They’re most common during what Mansfield called “convection season” — the warm months running from spring through the end of summer. Although strong thunderstorms are fairly routine in the nation’s capital, Mansfield said a particular type of “spin in the atmosphere” is what tips things over into funnel cloud conditions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing near Double Churches Road.
77-year-old woman ID’d in fatal stabbing on Wedel Drive in Columbus
Columbus police search for missing Columbus woman
Columbus police search for missing 28-year-old woman
Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach
Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Police searching for suspect in deadly North Columbus stabbing on Wedel Drive
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice

Latest News

FILE - Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in...
A Lyle Lovett band member spotted a noose in Montana. Police are investigating it as hate crime
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak
In a statement, Cigna Healthcare said the lawsuit “appears highly questionable and seems to be...
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go