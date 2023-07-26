Business Break
UAB’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge milestone is being celebrated after the first woman with a uterus transplant at UAB gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Mallory was born with congenital absence of the uterus, a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. Because of this, Mallory was not able to biologically carry her own child.

Two years ago, she had a uterus transplanted into her body.

Fast forward to this May, Mallory and her husband, Nick, welcomed a baby boy into their family, one that Mallory carried in her transplanted uterus.

Mallory and Nick welcome baby boy via uterus transplant
Mallory and Nick welcome baby boy via uterus transplant(UAB)

She’s the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a live birth.

The child Mallory gave birth to is the biological child of her and her husband.

In her first public statement since childbirth, Mallory thanked a long list of doctors who helped her become a mother in a news conference Monday morning. Watch the full news conference below.

UAB news conference on woman who gave birth via uterine transplant

