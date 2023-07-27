Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

73-year-old man crushed to death by John Deere tractor, officials say

A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.
A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.(Alan Thomas from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By KLTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a man was crushed to death by a falling tractor.

According to Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, a 73-year-old man was working near Lake Devernia, about 4 miles from downtown Gladewater, when an older model John Deere tractor fell on him from a 4-foot retaining wall.

The man, later identified as David Cates, reportedly suffered head trauma and possible suffocation after the tractor landed on him.

Bryan said Cates was likely killed instantly.

The tractor was a model without a seat belt or rollover protection bars.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
2 arrested after traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Suspect in the deadly North Columbus stabbing arrested, police say
9-year-old hit by car while riding scooter, severely injured
One person injured in shooting on Armour Road

Latest News

Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
A red panda in the wild. The Oklahoma City Zoo said a red panda cub was born in July.
Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes newborn red panda cub
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
Biden speaks at Truman Civil Rights Symposium
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury
The owner of a stolen vehicle reportedly shot and killed one of the thieves after tracking the...
Police: Man tracks down car thieves; kills driver in shootout