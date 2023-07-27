Business Break
9-year-old hit by car while riding scooter, severely injured

Auburn Police
Auburn Police(Source: Auburn Police)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a child pedestrian on July 26.

A 9-year-old was operating a scooter on the sidewalk and was hit by a vehicle.

The child did sustain serious injuries in the accident, and has been transferred to UAB Children’s Hospital for surgery.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of East Glenn Avenue and East University Drive.

The parent was following behind the child on a scooter. Officials say, that witnesses said that both scooters had front and rear lighting on.

According to officials, the vehicle was turning right from East University Drive onto East Glenn Avenue, and the driver did not see the scooter’s lights or the child before completing the turn. The driver showed no signs of impairment.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

If you have any information in regards to this investigation you can contact the Auburn Police at 334-246-13911.

