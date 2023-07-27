Business Break
Beloved Harris County restaurant permanently closes its doors

Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WTVM) - A popular Harris County restaurant is selling its property and building.

According to a Facebook post, Luke’s Pub and Steakhouse is selling its property and building.

The steakhouse has been a Harris County staple for 27 years, according to the owner.

News Leader 9 has reported on the the temporary closing of the steakhouse a couple of months back.

