Beloved Harris County restaurant permanently closes its doors
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WTVM) - A popular Harris County restaurant is selling its property and building.
According to a Facebook post, Luke’s Pub and Steakhouse is selling its property and building.
The steakhouse has been a Harris County staple for 27 years, according to the owner.
News Leader 9 has reported on the the temporary closing of the steakhouse a couple of months back.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.