CCG Partners with Georgia Power to host the Refrigerator/Recycling+ Program event
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government will partner with Georgia Power to host a Refrigerator Recycling+ Program event this Saturday.
The free appliance recycling event is slated for Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8001 Pine Grove Way in Columbus.
This event invites Georgia Power customers to come and recycle their old and working window AC units or dehumidifiers in exchange for a free gift and a rebate check.
The event details are as follows:
- Window AC units and dehumidifiers must be working.
- Limit of 4 total appliances collected per customer.
- Free gift is an Advanced PowerTap.
For more information on this event, click HERE.
