Chattahoochee Valley educators answering call for supplies ahead of school starting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is moving quickly, and it’s almost time for school to start back in several districts across the Chattahoochee Valley. Some local counties are starting as soon as next week.

In fact, students will be in the classroom this coming Money in three counties – Stewart, Talbot and Quitman.

“The opportunity to use new technology and virtual options to expand our offerings for our students, particularly for our high school students,” said Quitman County Superintendent John-Erik Jones.

“Let me just say we are excited. We are excited for this upcoming school year. We do have a new curriculum. We adopted a new curriculum to help out students meet the bar when it comes to standardized tests,” said Stewart County Superintendent Michael Robinson.

With a new curriculum in Stewart County, students need all the supplies to start the school year right. In Phenix City, this Back to School Bash is in its sixth year, and they want to provide children with what they need.

“This gives us an opportunity to give back and supply school supplies who are in need. Over the last six years, we have given out over 4,000 bookbags to students within the Chattahoochee Valley area,” said Bash organizer Chelsea Arrington.

They aren’t alone in answering the call to help parents who need extra help, especially with inflation driving higher prices.

“Our community has been affected by the pandemic and different economic downturns,” said Assistant Pastor of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, Llyod Buchannan.

They hope to help hundreds of eager students ready to hit the books.

