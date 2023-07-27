Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A nine-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday evening while riding a scooter, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The collision happened at the intersection of East Glenn Avenue and East University Drive around 8:38 p.m. The child was riding a scooter eastbound along the westbound sidewalk when they were hit by the vehicle.

Police said the child’s parent was following behind them on another scooter at the time of the collision. According to witnesses, both scooters had front and rear lighting on.

Investigators stated that the vehicle involved was southbound on East University Drive, attempting to turn right and go westbound on East Glenn Avenue. The driver was looking east for oncoming traffic before completing the turn and did not see the scooter’s lights or the child.

Police said there were no signs of impairment observed in the driver, who remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The child was initially transported to Piedmont Hospital in nearby Columbus, Georgia, before being transferred to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for surgery due to the severity of the injuries.

The Auburn Police Department urged all road users to exercise extreme caution, particularly in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
2 arrested after traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Suspect in the deadly North Columbus stabbing arrested, police say
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
9-year-old hit by car while riding scooter, severely injured
One person injured in shooting on Armour Road

Latest News

CPD asking for help to identify unresponsive man
CPD asking for help to identify unresponsive man
Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping
UPDATE: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing 14-year-old Phenix City girl
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide
Columbus church to host ‘One Last Fling Before the Bell Ring’
Columbus church to host ‘One Last Fling Before the Bell Ring’