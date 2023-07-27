Columbus church to host ‘One Last Fling Before the Bell Ring’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Providence Baptist Church will host “One Last Fling Before the Bell Rings” back to school bash Saturday, July 29.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 5227 14th Avenue Veterans Parkway.

There will be music, giveaways, waterslides, a bounce house, gaming truck, snow cones and food.

They will be giving away back packs filled with supplies, hair products for girls, and coupons for a free hair cut for the boys which will be first-come-first-serve.

News Leader 9 talked with Yolanda McCullough who talked about why they’re doing the event. The full interview is above.

