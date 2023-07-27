CPD asking for help to identify unresponsive man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man at Piedmont Hospital.

According to officials, he was transported to the hospital unresponsive on July 27 by an unknown person, and he did not have any property on him to help them know his identity.

If you know who he is or where he lives, you are asked to call 911 or Sgt. J. Jackson at 706-587-8839.

