Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

CPD asking for help to identify unresponsive man

CPD asking for help to identify unresponsive man
CPD asking for help to identify unresponsive man(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man at Piedmont Hospital.

According to officials, he was transported to the hospital unresponsive on July 27 by an unknown person, and he did not have any property on him to help them know his identity.

If you know who he is or where he lives, you are asked to call 911 or Sgt. J. Jackson at 706-587-8839.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
2 arrested after traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Suspect in the deadly North Columbus stabbing arrested, police say
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
9-year-old hit by car while riding scooter, severely injured
One person injured in shooting on Armour Road

Latest News

Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping
UPDATE: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing 14-year-old Phenix City girl
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide
Columbus church to host ‘One Last Fling Before the Bell Ring’
Columbus church to host ‘One Last Fling Before the Bell Ring’