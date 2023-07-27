Davis Broadcasting to host annual back-to-school giveaway at Columbus library

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus will host its 24th Annual Tools 4 School - School Supply Giveaway Event next Friday.

Organizers of the event say on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m., school supplies will be distributed to children from kindergarten to 12th grade at the Columbus Public Library.

Following the supply giveaway, Movie Under the Stars will begin at 8 p.m. The movie that will be shown is Black Panther Wakanda Forever.

Make sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Food vendors and giveaways will also be present at this event.

Davis Broadcasting has teamed with various organizations to provide bookbags filled with supplies for students.

The drive will last until dusk, and a parent or guardian must accompany all children.

