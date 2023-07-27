A Few More Storms Around the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Friday, don’t expect any major changes to the forecast other than perhaps a better chance of a few showers or storms in the afternoon and evening - a better way of saying it would be a better ‘coverage’ of rain and storms. That will likely increase even more as we head into Saturday and Sunday with the coverage climbing to around 30-40% in some cases. For temperatures, we will expect highs to stay in the mid 90s on average, but on the wetter days we may see lower 90s, or for those that pick up rain and storms. Those that don’t pick up any wet weather have a chance of making it up to the upper 90s. Next week, the rain coverage will drop a bit, and temperatures are still expected to be in the mid and upper 90s. Feels like temperatures should make it back to 100+ across the area during this time. Keep the umbrella handy just in case, but otherwise the heat will be the big story moving ahead.

