Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange police speak on technology helping to avoid use of excessive force

BOLAWRAP
BOLAWRAP(KVLY)
By Amaya Graham
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The national conversation about police use of force has intensified since George Floyd’s death. A local police department is using new technology to avoid unnecessary use of force.

Over 900 agencies in the US have adopted the use of BolaWrap. This remote restraint device is a tool the LaGrange Police Department has been using since 2020. The department says it’s used on uncooperative suspects or nonresponsive persons in crisis.

With a focus on saving lives, the developers of BolaWrap felt it was important to give law enforcement officers a less lethal option to get a restraining person in custody.

“Law enforcement is kind of limited, you know, with their resources, with the tools that they have on their tool belt. SO oftentimes, officers would have to go hands-on with folks, and then either the officer or the individual, or both, were injured, or they would have to go to a different device like a Taser. And unfortunately, sometimes, even a gun.”

Now that a less lethal option is available, Captian Eric Lohr says this new technology has been great for the LaGrange Police Department.

“Our officers really like having that device. I think they’re realizing it’s taking a little time, but they’re going hands-on with folks is not always the best option.”

When needed by an officer, the BolaWrap is pointed like a TV remote at someone to restrain them. It then releases a Kevlar rope with the anchors. Officer Hassan Harb has used the technology on his shift various times.

“It was really effective. First of all, it scares everyone. So you’re kind of not ready for it when it first goes off, and just imagine if we were ready for it and still scares us.”

On July 24, Hassan and several LaGrange officers were honored by Wrap Technologies, the company that supplies the equipment. The officer says this technology gives them an opportunity to not look like the bad guys.

The developer of BolaWrap strives to drive safer outcomes, empowering communities and law enforcement to move forward together.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing near Double Churches Road.
77-year-old woman ID’d in fatal stabbing on Wedel Drive in Columbus
Columbus police search for missing Columbus woman
Columbus police search for missing 28-year-old woman
Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach
Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Suspect in the deadly North Columbus stabbing arrested, police say
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice

Latest News

Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 North in Columbus
Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
Columbus newlywed patient with terminal cancer‘s condition takes decline
City of LaGrange to host ribbon cutting ceremony for park named after prominent leaders in the...
LaGrange to host ribbon cutting for park named after prominent city leaders
Russell County Commission approved “Go Bags” purchase for sheriff’s office
Russell County Commission approved “Go Bags” purchase for sheriff’s office