Two Columbus men charged for alleged involvement in fatal drive-by shooting in 2020

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting on August 6, 2020 in Columbus.

According to officials, Marquise Hawkins and Kendaryl Rogers are both alleged gang members of a local criminal street gang, Drive By Hustle Boys.

This case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force.

“This type of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our state. Our top priority is to ensure the safety of all Georgians, and we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to put a stop to criminal gang activity wherever it occurs,” said Attorney General Chris Carr.

All the charges for each man is listed below.

29-year-old Hawkins:

  • 1 count of Felony Murder
  • 1 count of Malice Murder
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Assault
  • 1 count of Aggravated Battery
  • 5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
  • 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

30-year-old Rodgers:

  • 2 counts of Felony Murder
  • 1 count of Malice Murder
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Assault
  • 1 count of Aggravated Battery
  • 6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
  • 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon During a Crime
  • 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

