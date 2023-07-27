Very hot, steamy days ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The end of July and beginning of August will feature above average temperatures. While it won’t be record-breaking, a prolonged stretch of highs of 95°+ are in the forecast.

The heat index will be in the triple digits through the weekend and even into next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Plenty of sun on this Thursday with a few more clouds by mid to late afternoon. Along with that comes an ever so slight chance of a shower or storm. Nine out of 10 of us should stay dry. Highs between 94 and 96 degrees with a heat index, or what it feels like with the humidity, will be near 100°.

Thursday's highs will be in the mid 90s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight; warm and mainly dry with lows generally in the mid 70s early Friday.

Clouds increase Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A handful or two of random pop up afternoon and evening storms are expected; rain coverage looks to be around 20%. Highs in the mid 90s a heat index, or what it feels like with the humidity, will be near 100°.

A few more widely spaced storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There could be a little better potential for some showers and storms over the weekend primarily during the second half of the day. It won’t be a washout by any means; this looks like run-of-the-mill summer type storms for west Georgia and east Alabama. Highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday, perhaps hotter Sunday.

The chance of hit-or-miss storms is in the forecast for the weekend during the afternoon and early evenings. (Source: WTVM Weather)

That hotter trend appears likely to continue as we head into next week. We could have several days topping out in the upper 90s; that means at times the heat index will max out around 105. Stay cool!

The heat doesn't let up; it only builds as we head into next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.