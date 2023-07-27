Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Very hot, steamy days ahead

Tyler’s forecast
We're locked in a hot and very steamy pattern. A few more storms around Friday and Saturday versus Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The end of July and beginning of August will feature above average temperatures. While it won’t be record-breaking, a prolonged stretch of highs of 95°+ are in the forecast.

The heat index will be in the triple digits through the weekend and even into next week.
The heat index will be in the triple digits through the weekend and even into next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Plenty of sun on this Thursday with a few more clouds by mid to late afternoon. Along with that comes an ever so slight chance of a shower or storm. Nine out of 10 of us should stay dry. Highs between 94 and 96 degrees with a heat index, or what it feels like with the humidity, will be near 100°.

Thursday's highs will be in the mid 90s.
Thursday's highs will be in the mid 90s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight; warm and mainly dry with lows generally in the mid 70s early Friday.

Clouds increase Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A handful or two of random pop up afternoon and evening storms are expected; rain coverage looks to be around 20%. Highs in the mid 90s a heat index, or what it feels like with the humidity, will be near 100°.

A few more widely spaced storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
A few more widely spaced storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.(Source: WTVM Weather)

There could be a little better potential for some showers and storms over the weekend primarily during the second half of the day. It won’t be a washout by any means; this looks like run-of-the-mill summer type storms for west Georgia and east Alabama. Highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday, perhaps hotter Sunday.

The chance of hit-or-miss storms is in the forecast for the weekend during the afternoon and...
The chance of hit-or-miss storms is in the forecast for the weekend during the afternoon and early evenings.(Source: WTVM Weather)

That hotter trend appears likely to continue as we head into next week. We could have several days topping out in the upper 90s; that means at times the heat index will max out around 105. Stay cool!

The heat doesn't let up; it only builds as we head into next week.
The heat doesn't let up; it only builds as we head into next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
2 arrested after traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Suspect in the deadly North Columbus stabbing arrested, police say
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
Very hot and steamy over the weekend. There could be a few more storms Sunday overall compared...
Getting Even Hotter Next Week
Highs will be consistently in the mid 90s for the rest of the workweek with only a few storms...
Longest stretch of summer heat so far this year