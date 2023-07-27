Very hot, steamy days ahead
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The end of July and beginning of August will feature above average temperatures. While it won’t be record-breaking, a prolonged stretch of highs of 95°+ are in the forecast.
Plenty of sun on this Thursday with a few more clouds by mid to late afternoon. Along with that comes an ever so slight chance of a shower or storm. Nine out of 10 of us should stay dry. Highs between 94 and 96 degrees with a heat index, or what it feels like with the humidity, will be near 100°.
Partly cloudy tonight; warm and mainly dry with lows generally in the mid 70s early Friday.
Clouds increase Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A handful or two of random pop up afternoon and evening storms are expected; rain coverage looks to be around 20%. Highs in the mid 90s a heat index, or what it feels like with the humidity, will be near 100°.
There could be a little better potential for some showers and storms over the weekend primarily during the second half of the day. It won’t be a washout by any means; this looks like run-of-the-mill summer type storms for west Georgia and east Alabama. Highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday, perhaps hotter Sunday.
That hotter trend appears likely to continue as we head into next week. We could have several days topping out in the upper 90s; that means at times the heat index will max out around 105. Stay cool!
