11U Northern Little League heading to regionals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s an exciting time for the under-11s at Northern Little League.

The 11U Georgia baseball team a.k.a back-to-back state champions are set to travel to Wilson, North Carolina, this weekend to compete in the regional tournament.

The boys came close to winning the southeast title last year and are looking for redemption.

“We didn’t play our best last time. The new attitude is to not give up ever,” Raymond Gash, infielder, said.

This last practice before regionals was headlined by the unveiling of this year’s “Georgia” jerseys.

The boys will be debuting the jerseys at this Saturday’s game. A second consecutive state title which was won in Savannah at the beginning of this month has gotten them to this point.

Outfielder Noah Hendrick said, “It feels awesome, to win it once is one thing, but to win it twice is another thing.”

Speaking with head coach Ray Gash… he had nothing but admiration for his boys who have a connection that runs way deeper than just baseball.

A family vibe is alive and well at Northern Little League.

Coach Gash also spoke about what he’s most looking forward to during this weekend’s trip to Regionals.

He said, “The memories to be made with these kids. The fun, the joy, the smiles, and everything else with bringing a regional title over here.”

The boys head out to Wilson tomorrow and will have their opening game against West Virginia Saturday at 3:30 Eastern.

