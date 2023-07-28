Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

11U Northern Little League heading to regionals

By Steve Pineda
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s an exciting time for the under-11s at Northern Little League.

The 11U Georgia baseball team a.k.a back-to-back state champions are set to travel to Wilson, North Carolina, this weekend to compete in the regional tournament.

The boys came close to winning the southeast title last year and are looking for redemption.

“We didn’t play our best last time. The new attitude is to not give up ever,” Raymond Gash, infielder, said.

This last practice before regionals was headlined by the unveiling of this year’s “Georgia” jerseys.

The boys will be debuting the jerseys at this Saturday’s game. A second consecutive state title which was won in Savannah at the beginning of this month has gotten them to this point.

Outfielder Noah Hendrick said, “It feels awesome, to win it once is one thing, but to win it twice is another thing.”

Speaking with head coach Ray Gash… he had nothing but admiration for his boys who have a connection that runs way deeper than just baseball.

A family vibe is alive and well at Northern Little League.

Coach Gash also spoke about what he’s most looking forward to during this weekend’s trip to Regionals.

He said, “The memories to be made with these kids. The fun, the joy, the smiles, and everything else with bringing a regional title over here.”

The boys head out to Wilson tomorrow and will have their opening game against West Virginia Saturday at 3:30 Eastern.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
2 arrested after traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Suspect in the deadly North Columbus stabbing arrested, police say
9-year-old hit by car while riding scooter, severely injured
One person injured in shooting on Armour Road

Latest News

Day two of the SaMarc Foundation: Sam Mitchell Basketball Camp tipped off early Tuesday morning...
SaMarc Foundation: 2023 Sam Mitchell Basketball Camp continues
The Valley Rams will look to carry their championship pedigree in basketball over to the...
High School Football Media Days: Valley Edition
Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach
Carolyn Wright out as Central High girls basketball coach
The Chattahoochee Monsters ended regular season play with a doubleheader sweep over the...
Chattahoochee Monsters finish regular season with a sweep