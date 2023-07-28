Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amusement park ride leaves guests traumatized after it wouldn’t stop

The rush of excitement on the ride at Playland Park quickly turned to panic and fear when the ride wouldn't stop. (Source: WABC, CNN, Kinggee_654/TikTok)
By Anthony Carlo, WABC
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RYE, N.Y. (WABC) – Some amusement park riders near New York City say they were traumatized when a ride – going backward – would not stop.

The rush of excitement on the Music Express ride at Playland Park in Rye quickly turned to panic and fear on Sunday night when the ride wouldn’t stop.

Screams of joy became calls for help as the ride, which is designed to go backward, wound up doing so for at least three to four minutes longer than it should have, according to the park’s general manager Jeff Davis.

Video shows traumatized kids grasping for their mom when they finally got off.

Davis said the unwanted thrill was due to an electrical malfunction.

He said the ride’s operators activated an emergency stop button, and when that didn’t work, they called maintenance for help.

Davis also said the ride was inspected earlier that morning and ran through the day without any problems until the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

One Playland visitor said he’s been riding Music Express for years and will continue without apprehension when the ride reopens.

“This is a minor glitch. I mean, it’s one of the safest rides here they ever had here,” he said.

Davis said he was not aware of any reported injuries. He said the ride will remain closed until the park and the ride manufacturer come up with a fix.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant permanently closes its doors
Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
2 arrested after traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Columbus
Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping
Columbus’ Goetchius House opening soon
Columbus Goetchius House opening soon
9-year-old hit by car while riding scooter, severely injured
One person injured in shooting on Armour Road

Latest News

Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got...
Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Columbus man accused of stabbing grandmother to death to remain in jail
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 25
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 25