Better Rain Chances Saturday

Derek’s Forecast!
We now believe Sunday will drum up fewer storms overall compared to Saturday, but that means more heat!
We now believe Sunday will drum up fewer storms overall compared to Saturday, but that means more heat!(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tropical disturbance that is pushing in well to our east is helping to set off showers and storms on Friday, and it will continue to be a focus for rain and storms as we take you into Saturday. In fact, that looks like the day with the best rain coverage of the weekend, so keep the umbrella with you if you have any plans that might take you out and about. By the time Sunday rolls around, the coverage of rain will be lower, and because of that, temperatures will be hotter. Highs Saturday will only be in the lower 90s in many spots, but we should be back in the mid 90s on Sunday with the potential for some upper 90s in spots. Early next week may be some of our hottest weather ahead with highs climbing back to the mid and upper 90s on a consistent basis with only isolated showers and storms in the forecast. There should be a better chance of getting wet by next Friday and next weekend, but we’ll continue to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer!

