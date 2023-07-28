Canaan Baptist Church asking local churches to bring youth to participate in ‘Church Youth Basketball League’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Canaan Baptist Church will host the final summer games of the Church Youth Basketball League July 28 from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m.

It will be at Northside Recreation Center located at 2010 American Way.

Youth ages 10-17 can participate, but they have to register with a church.

Organizers are asking churches in Columbus and surrounding areas to bring their youth to participate in the basketball games or other activities.

In addition to basketball, the youth will play games, eat food, be apart of mentoring sessions, and have opportunities to bond and fellowship with other youth.

Parents are also welcomed to come and support their children.

According to one of the organizers, Marvin Broadwater Sr., the goal of the basketball league is to make a difference in the lives of youth by providing them a space to bond and fellowship through playing basketball in a Christian environment.

News Leader 9 talked with Broadwater about the impact the league made throughout the summer and the final games.



