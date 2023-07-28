Business Break
Columbus man accused of stabbing grandmother to death to remain in jail

Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Gregory Wharton, Jr.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect will remain in jail after police say he brutally stabbed his grandmother to death.

Gregory Wharton, Jr., 26, is in the Muscogee County Jail, where he will remain until his case is settled in superior court. The judge declared no bond for the murder charge in the death of 77-year-old Lystra Lewis. News Leader 9 returned to the neighborhood where she was killed, and neighbors were shocked to find out the lady’s grandson was charged with her murder.

Residents who live in the neighborhood say they were shocked to learn a stabbing death happened at a home on Wedel Drive.

“We saw the ambulance and the police car blocking off the street, and obviously, I figured there was some grave injury,” said one neighbor.

The victim was stabbed to death along with a dog. Something neighbors say stunned them. According to investigators, it was a domestic dispute between Wharton, Jr., the grandson of Lewis. The sergeant assigned to the case says it stemmed from an argument between Wharton, Jr. and his mother over an artist on TV. However, somehow, the grandmother ended up dead.

“The altercation started over a simple conversation from Latoya Lews and Mr. Wharton over the artists on the TV. At that time, he became irate and upset,” said the sergeant.

While it was unclear how Wharton, Jr. obtained the weapon to commit the crime, District Attorney Stacey Jackson says investigators are still working on those details to find out exactly what led to the stabbing.

“Sgt. Danforth from the Columbus Police Department testified about the facts and circumstance surrounding the case, and probable cause was presented to Judge Whitaker,” said Jackson.

Wharton, Jr. received no bond on the murder charge, $2,500 on the cruelty to animal charge, and a $1,000 bond for the two counts of family violence. His case has been bound over to superior court. Keep with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we continue to bring you the latest on this case.

