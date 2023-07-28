Business Break
First annual ‘706 Day’ event held in Columbus

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City community came together July 28 to promote unity in Columbus and surrounding cities.

It was the first annual 706 Day Community Event held at Woodruff Park.

The block party featured several local music artists and performances, vendors, entertainment, food and games.

The event came together under the guidance of Gilberto Drummonds also known as DJ Cashflow of 98.3 The Beat.

“So I wanted to do something that was gone be positive and bring family together and lets have a good time and put some positive energy out there,” said Drummonds.

The party shut down around 9 p.m.

If you missed it this year, just plan to party around the same time next year.

