Georgia senator working to improve military living for members, family with new bill

(Abby Kousouris)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - US Senator Jon Osoff is working to improve the living conditions of military service members and their families with a bill called the “Military Facilities Upgrade” Act.

This new piece of legislation will provide key provisions for service members and their families.

It’s designed to replace damaged or destroyed on-base housing. Senator Osoff says the bill will also protect America’s national security and upgrade military installations in Georgia.

“Barracks on DoD facilities aren’t up to standard. What does that mean? It means the military service members, in particular, junior enlisted personnel, don’t have the quality of life, in some cases, the health facilities that they need to do their jobs with maximum effectiveness and have the quality of life and confidence in the safety and quality of their barracks that they should expect,” said the senator.

Senator Osoff says there is still a ways to go to get Congress to pass the bill, but he adds Republicans and Democrats are better together and he’ll keep working to get the bill passed.

