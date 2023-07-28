Man faces numerous charges after alleged kidnapping of 14-year-old Lee Co. girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What started as online conversations turned into a real-life crisis for an East Alabama family with their teenage child missing for almost two full days.

The teenager involved is now back home and safe, and a Kentucky man, more than 30 years older, has been arrested and accused of kidnapping the Lee County girl.

In the early morning hours of July 25, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a family in Smiths Station, stating their teen was missing. Numerous agencies got involved in the search for the missing girl.

The search was far and wide for a teen missing from east Alabama. It was a team effort between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and the police forces from Phenix City and Richmond, Kentucky. They worked hand in hand with the 14-year-old’s parents to find their child.

“The family had information about an individual that they thought she might possibly be with and also a location or a city in the state of Kentucky that she may have been taken to.”

The suspect was Glendon Carpenter, several states away in Kentucky, who had been posing online as a teenage boy. Law enforcement, with the help of the victim’s family, was able to pinpoint on July 26 exactly where the teen was located.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jone says this is just one example of online dangers, and it’s vital for parents to be aware of who their teen is having conversations with over the phone or online.

According to the sheriff, it appeared that Carpenter drove to Smiths Station on July 25 and took the teen back to Richmond, Kentucky, with him.

The 49-year-old is now facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault with additional pending charges when he is extradited to Lee County.

