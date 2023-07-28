Business Break
No shortage of humidity despite a little better chance of storms

Tyler’s forecast
There is a decent of some showers and storms around parts of the region Friday and Saturday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While each day a few showers and storms are possible, Friday and Saturday look to offer a little better coverage of showers and storms at times compared to the other days. On days you don’t receive rain, it will be hotter.

Clouds increase on this Friday with more clouds than sun by late morning or midday. There is a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening with rain coverage around 30-40% as moisture wraps around a tropical wave over coastal Georgia. Highs mostly between 92 and 94 degrees.

More clouds and a little better potential for hit-or-miss storms Friday afternoon/evening.
More clouds and a little better potential for hit-or-miss storms Friday afternoon/evening.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A mix of clouds and sun Saturday. While a parts of our area could get a few showers in the morning, rain coverage is expected to peak during the afternoon and evening (40-50%). Highs mostly in the low 90s as a result of some of the sporadic thunderstorms.

Sporadic showers and storms will dot the landscape at times Saturday, especially during the...
Sporadic showers and storms will dot the landscape at times Saturday, especially during the second half of the day.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It now appears Sunday will be at least a little drier overall than Saturday. However we have a 20-30% coverage of showers and storms still in the forecast. Highs in the mid 90s with some upper 90s for those who don’t get any rain. The heat index will top out around 100 to 105 degrees thanks to the humidity.

We now believe Sunday will drum up fewer storms overall compared to Saturday, but that means...
We now believe Sunday will drum up fewer storms overall compared to Saturday, but that means more heat!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sizzling summer heat continues next week as we say goodbye to July and hello to August. Widespread mid to upper 90s are expected for highs. While a few storms are in the forecast each day, we don’t expect a lot of rain overall on any particular day.

Very hot and sultry next week with an occasional shower or storm in the forecast.
Very hot and sultry next week with an occasional shower or storm in the forecast.(Source: WTVM Weather)

