SafeHouse Ministries to open doors amid extreme hot weather
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse ministries will open its doors Sunday, July 30 through Tuesday, August 1.

Their doors will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for anyone needing to take shelter from the heat.

According to SafeHouse, no one will be turned away and no questions will be asked.

The building is located at 2101 Hamilton Road.

To learn more about SafeHouse Ministries click here.

