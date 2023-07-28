SafeHouse Ministries to open doors amid extreme hot weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse ministries will open its doors Sunday, July 30 through Tuesday, August 1.

Their doors will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for anyone needing to take shelter from the heat.

According to SafeHouse, no one will be turned away and no questions will be asked.

The building is located at 2101 Hamilton Road.

To learn more about SafeHouse Ministries click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.