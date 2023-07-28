Students received $2K in college scholarships at 10th Annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City held its 10th Annual Mayor’s Ball Scholarship Awards reception.

38 students were awarded $2,000 each in scholarships to numerous colleges and universities. That amount is a 30% increase from previous years.

“We want to bless as many kids as we can, and I would tell you that our region, our communities have done a great job in being able to help us to have this event to give these kids the scholarship they deserve that will give them an opportunity to as I always say take care of us one day,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe.

The Mayor’s Ball has endowments with universities such as Columbus State, Troy University and the University of Alabama.

Additionally, three special endowments – the Tommie and Pearl Robinson, Eddie and Deborah Lowe, and the Mary Jan Riley awards – were given out. All of those were in the amount $2,200.

