Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Students received $2K in college scholarships at 10th Annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City held its 10th Annual Mayor’s Ball Scholarship Awards reception.

38 students were awarded $2,000 each in scholarships to numerous colleges and universities. That amount is a 30% increase from previous years.

“We want to bless as many kids as we can, and I would tell you that our region, our communities have done a great job in being able to help us to have this event to give these kids the scholarship they deserve that will give them an opportunity to as I always say take care of us one day,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe.

The Mayor’s Ball has endowments with universities such as Columbus State, Troy University and the University of Alabama.

Additionally, three special endowments – the Tommie and Pearl Robinson, Eddie and Deborah Lowe, and the Mary Jan Riley awards – were given out. All of those were in the amount $2,200.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
2 arrested after traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Vehicle crash closes portion of 13th St. in Columbus
Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping
Gregory Wharton, Jr.
Suspect in the deadly North Columbus stabbing arrested, police say
9-year-old hit by car while riding scooter, severely injured
One person injured in shooting on Armour Road

Latest News

Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Man faces numerous charges after alleged kidnapping of 14-year-old Lee Co. girl
Tools 4 School
Davis Broadcasting to host annual back-to-school giveaway at Columbus library
Chattahoochee Valley educators answering call for supplies ahead of school starting
Chattahoochee Valley educators answering call for supplies ahead of school starting