Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Two-vehicle crash on 47th Street leaves vehicle overturned

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle car accident on 47th Street and 17th Avenue has left one vehicle overturned.

According to our crews, the Columbus Police Department is on scene investigating the incident.

Our crews say that one person was was taken away from the scene with minor injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant permanently closes its doors
Heavy law enforcement presence on I-185 N
2 arrested after traffic stop turns into high speed chase in Columbus
Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping
Columbus’ Goetchius House opening soon
Columbus Goetchius House opening soon
9-year-old hit by car while riding scooter, severely injured
One person injured in shooting on Armour Road

Latest News

Two-vehicle crash on 47th Street leaves vehicle overturned
Carlee Russell
News conference to be held to announce charges against Carlee Russell, sources say
City of Opelika logo
City of Opelika notified by Baxter, plant to close
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra