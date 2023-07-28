Two-vehicle crash on 47th Street leaves vehicle overturned
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle car accident on 47th Street and 17th Avenue has left one vehicle overturned.
According to our crews, the Columbus Police Department is on scene investigating the incident.
Our crews say that one person was was taken away from the scene with minor injuries.
