Two-vehicle crash on 47th Street leaves vehicle overturned

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle car accident on 47th Street and 17th Avenue has left one vehicle overturned.

According to our crews, the Columbus Police Department is on scene investigating the incident.

Our crews say that one person was was taken away from the scene with minor injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.