Canaan Baptist Church hosts Summer Youth Basketball League

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday, News Leader 9 was invited to attend some of the final games for the Canaan Summer basketball league. This was the first year for the league. 

The League was formed to give local youth during the summer an opportunity to bond and fellowship with each other in a Christian environment while playing basketball.

“I just think that we have to give back and for our kids not to get in trouble, they have to have something to do.” says Chairman of the Youth Ministry (Canaan Baptist Church) Marvin Broadwater Sr.

Teams from Canaan Baptist Church played against Bethel from Marion County. They played basketball, had some games and food, and they also were able to give away some gift cards for bible trivia.

The Pastor of Canaan Baptist Church Ronald Harris talked about how this event is a great way to bring the young people to church.

“Also they have young friends who come to these activities who may never come to church so it’s an avenue or a way of evangelism even to reach beyond church as well.” says Harris.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

