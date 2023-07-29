Cloudy with Rain at Times to Start the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a cloudy and muggy start to the weekend for the Valley this morning. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 70s with a few showers lingering into our East Georgia counties from the area of low pressure near the Georgia/South Carolina coastline. Going through the rest of the day, the clouds hang around and showers and storms are expected in the afternoon/evening, but will be very hit or miss. If you do have plans that take you out today, keep the WTVM Weather app handy to get the live radar look to avoid the showers and stay dry. Spots that don’t see the rain coverage today will warm up to the low to mid 90s. It now appears Sunday will be at least a little drier overall than Saturday. However, we have a 20-30% coverage of showers and storms still in the forecast. Temperatures do jump back up to the upper 90s tomorrow. Sizzling summer heat continues next week as we say goodbye to July and hello to August. Widespread mid to upper 90s are expected for highs. While a few storms are in the forecast each day, we don’t expect a lot of rain overall on any particular day.

