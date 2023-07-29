Business Break
HCHS Marching Band hosts ‘Sound of the Country’ Showcase

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County High School Band hosted its “Sound of The County” showcase on Friday.

The band got the chance to play some of their favorite tunes and give the audience a preview of what’s to come this season. The band has 86 marching members, 26 of them are the drumline.

The band director hopes that other students will see this and come out to join. This is the band director Dr. Christopher Libby’s first year at Harris County.

“I hope to grow this band. We have 86 marching members so far. Our drumline is already at 20 members. When they start generating that kind of excitement, It’s going to make others want to join us and with their help we’re going to grow this program.” says Libby.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

