Hunter Logan chips in to win 94th Southeastern Amateur

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On his last shot of the 94th Southeastern Amateur golf tournament, Hunter Logan chipped in for birdie and the win, finishing 11 under par.

The Mississippi State golfer spent most of the tournament in the lead before a shaky third round put him in a three-way tie going into the last hole. That didn’t bother Logan as he stepped up and sunk the shot just off the fringe.

“The lie was pretty good, but it was in a tough spot,” Logan said about his last shot. “I told myself just to try and get myself a good look for par and I got lucky, and it went in.”

Logan competed with three of his teammates from Mississippi State and stayed with teammate and Columbus native Bo Blanchard.

“Happy to stay with my teammate’s family and play with some of my teammates,” Logan said. “I think we had a pretty good week.”

“It was awesome, I was happy for him,” Blanchard said about his teammate, Logan. “He was in a tough spot right here, but he’s clutch. He’s always clutch, so I knew he’d have a chance.”

