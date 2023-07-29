J.D Davis Elementary hosts back to school bash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In less than two weeks, students in Muscogee County will be back for the upcoming school year. Before that begins, one elementary school invited the community to their annual back to school bash.

This morning for JD Davis Elementary Owls started with a bus tour. Teachers went door to door to invite parents and children to the back to school bash that filled the front parking lot with tons of resources ahead of the school year. The 7th annual bash is just one of the ways the school will promote relationships over rigor.

“I’m a little nervous about school because I’m going to met new people and I get shy around new people, so I might get nervous.” says upcoming 6th grader A’niyah Sinkfield.

A’niyah Sinkfield and Lamar Whittaker are just two of many kids showing up to JD Davis elementary before school starts august 7th and 8th in Muscogee county.

“What I love about my backpack is that it has my favorite characters. Optimus prime and bumblebee.” says Whittaker.

A bash filled with free haircuts, school supplies from various community organizations, school uniform clothing from carries closet, and fun for everyone.

“We know that today’s event is the start of what is going to be a great community bridge building year here at JD Davis.” says Principal of J.D. Davis Elementary Aetavia Williams.

The bridge building has already begun, teachers and staff loaded up a bus to show their faces in surrounding neighborhoods.

Assistant Principle Ebony Robinson who is a former student at JD Davis, says the morning started off emotional.

“When we got on the bus today, I was able to go through my old neighborhoods and I was telling my principal ‘Hey I remember when this happened here and this happened there. It helps me make better connections with my students and truly understand where it is they come from and some of those needs they have.” says Robinson.

Showing his face at the event, Georgia State Representative Teddy Reese who says children and their parents need to know leaders in the community want them to succeed.

“While I’m in Atlanta, I ‘am thinking about these same children when we’re voting on the school budget and when we’re talking about recreational activities, when we’re talking about our youth and the things that we need for them. I also wanted the parents to know that your leaders are thinking about these precious babies and we want them to have an exciting school year.” says Reese.

