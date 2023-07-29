Peachtree Mall hosts Christian Music Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Parking Lot Praise Christian Music Festival was out at the Peachtree mall today for an afternoon of live music from over 15 artists, plenty of vendors to shop around, and support as well as food, drinks, and fun for the whole family.

This is the festival’s third year and Timothy Gabriel, the event’s organizer, tells us why it’s important for the community.

”We need more positive things. We also need more things that will cause people to think about their spiritual situation. It’s easy to get caught up in the natural, but we have to think bigger than that. We have to think about the things we don’t see. So to put on an event where it can help you focus in on your creator, I think that’s a very important thing.“ says Gabriel.

