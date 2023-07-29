Troup County Archives preserve history in ‘Family History and Heritage Day’

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) -Articles from the past, obituaries, photographs, and oral history are all things residents of LaGrange brought to Troup County Archives to explore and feature the community’s history.

Troup County Archives and Legacy Museum along with Visit LaGrange hosted “Family History and Heritage Day” for residents to share, preserve and research their family’s history.

“We are here to preserve voices, and we really want to preserve voices of everybody in Troup County,” government record archivist, Emma McQuiston, said.

Norma Tucker, a resident of LaGrange, along with her sisters and 85-year-old mother did just that. They sat down with staff to record an oral history of their family. Tucker also brought photographs, obituaries, and artifacts from her family that her children and grandchildren will be able to see and add too.

“It makes me feel proud that I’ve left a legacy or foundation for them to now build on,” said Tucker.

Although families shared their histories, residents and others had the opportunity to learn more about cities within Troup County in the museum’s new exhibit ‘Howdy, Neighbor.’

The exhibit showed the history and evolution of cities in Troup County over time due to things such as population, technological process, and shifting demographics. Cities that no longer exist were also included in the exhibit.

Bob Bigler and his wife Carol, residents of Florida, visited the exhibit and event during their travels to LaGrange.

“We learned how an area can change, can grow. Very much nostalgic,” Carol said.

“For those that live local, they should rush down here and take a good look at what’s here because it’s very impressive,” Bob said.

If you missed the event, but have family history that you want to share or just research your genealogy , you can click here to reach out to staff and get started.

