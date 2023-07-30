Business Break
Another HOT Day Ahead of the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Heat Advisory For the Valley Today
Heat Advisory For the Valley Today(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 70s. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds; however, we have a 20% coverage of showers and storms still in the forecast. The Valley is under a Heat Advisory today! Highs will reach the upper 90s, but it will feel like the mid 100s. Stay hydrated and avoid long periods of time in the sun to prevent heat-related illness in this heat! The sizzling summer heat continues next week as we say goodbye to July and hello to August. Widespread mid to upper 90s are expected for highs. While a few storms are in the forecast each day, we don’t expect a lot of rain overall on any particular day. However, rain coverage does increase to around 30% towards the end of the week.

