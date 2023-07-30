Authentic Kutz hosts back to school and customer appreciation bash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the days for Summer vacation wind down, one Phenix City barbershop wants to help students and parents prepare for school.

Second grader James McDaniel is one of several kids who stopped by Authentic Kutz Barbershop Saturday morning.

“I needed these supplies, so that I can learn more.” said McDaniel.

The annual back to school and customer appreciation bash was a time for students in Phenix City to get book bags full of school supplies, grab something free to eat, and even have Nerf-gun fun.

Owner of Authentic Kutz Tommy Outlaw says since a barbershop is a cornerstone of the community, it’s only right to give back.

“Since they support us why not support them. Let the kids know that they can come here as a safe space. They can put down and get rid of any other violence. Today is a day of love and rejoice. Plus, this is going to be the last big thing before the next couple of weeks were they will be back in the classrooms on the grind again.” said Outlaw.

Mayor of Phenix City Eddie Lowe and Principal of Central High School Kerry McDonald also making an appearance at the event as guest speakers.

