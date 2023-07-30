Business Break
Columbus Police arrest man on charge of reckless stunt driving

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars in Columbus for reckless stunt driving, after numerous complaints of street racing.

This video is from the Columbus Police Department, showing pictures of 22-year-old Caiser Veasley drag racing in parking lots.

According to officials, this is his third offense violating the official code of Georgia.

According to Georgia law, reckless stunt driving involves operating a vehicle in reckless disregard for the safety of others on highways or private property.

Columbus Police also mention if a person has three guilty convictions within a 5-year period, their vehicle may be taken.

